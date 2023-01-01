Menu
2019 Acura RDX

75,921 KM

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

75,921KM
Used
VIN 5J8TC2H37KL804541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R24017A
  • Mileage 75,921 KM

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
