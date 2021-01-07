Menu
2019 Acura RDX

40,180 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

ELITE

2019 Acura RDX

ELITE

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,180KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6515443
  • Stock #: P11714
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H78KL801442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,180 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019! Assembled with the most discerning driver in mind. This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! Top features include a split folding rear seat, automatic temperature control, lane departure warning, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

