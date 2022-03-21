$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura RDX
SH-AWD | Panoramic Moonroof | Remote Start
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8954428
- Stock #: P12284
- VIN: 5J8TC2H32KL802468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,041 KM
Vehicle Description
What a great deal on this 2019 Acura! Feature-packed and decked out! Acura prioritized handling and performance with features such as: front and rear reading lights, a power liftgate, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Come down today and see this vehicle for yourself. Call now to schedule a test drive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
