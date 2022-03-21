2019 Acura RDX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 2 , 0 4 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8954428

8954428 Stock #: P12284

P12284 VIN: 5J8TC2H32KL802468

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 52,041 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.