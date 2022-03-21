Menu
2019 Acura RDX

52,041 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2019 Acura RDX

2019 Acura RDX

SH-AWD | Panoramic Moonroof | Remote Start

2019 Acura RDX

SH-AWD | Panoramic Moonroof | Remote Start

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,041KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8954428
  • Stock #: P12284
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H32KL802468

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,041 KM

Vehicle Description

What a great deal on this 2019 Acura! Feature-packed and decked out! Acura prioritized handling and performance with features such as: front and rear reading lights, a power liftgate, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Come down today and see this vehicle for yourself. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
