2019 Acura RDX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 6 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9538927

9538927 Stock #: P12406

P12406 VIN: 5J8TC2H62KL806935

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,639 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.