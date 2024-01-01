Menu
Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acuras 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 10 Speakers, 18" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium, Rear window defroster, Traction control. Recent Arrival! 2019 Acura TLX Tech SH-AWD SH-AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD

2019 Acura TLX

148,967 KM

$20,988

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Acura TLX

Tech SH-AWD | Dealer Serviced | Remote Start

2019 Acura TLX

Tech SH-AWD | Dealer Serviced | Remote Start

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,967KM
VIN 19UUB3F58KA802679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R23134A
  • Mileage 148,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 10 Speakers, 18" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium, Rear window defroster, Traction control.

Recent Arrival! 2019 Acura TLX Tech SH-AWD
SH-AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2019 Acura TLX