$20,988+ tax & licensing
2019 Acura TLX
Tech SH-AWD | Dealer Serviced | Remote Start
2019 Acura TLX
Tech SH-AWD | Dealer Serviced | Remote Start
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$20,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R23134A
- Mileage 148,967 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 10 Speakers, 18" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium, Rear window defroster, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! 2019 Acura TLX Tech SH-AWD
SH-AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Acura
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Maple Acura
Maple Acura
+ taxes & licensing
-