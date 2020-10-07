Menu
2019 Acura TLX

24,796 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Tech A-Spec

Location

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,796KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5864265
  • Stock #: P11639
  • VIN: 19UUB3F66KA800423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,796 KM

Vehicle Description

If you've been looking for just the right vehicle, then stop your search right here. Check out this 2019! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 25,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of an Acura are offered, including: a power seat, an outside temperature display, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

