2019 Acura TLX

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
If you've been looking for just the right vehicle, then stop your search right here. Check out this 2019! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 25,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of an Acura are offered, including: a power seat, an outside temperature display, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 270 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
