2019 Acura TLX

32,408 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tech A-Spec. Finance Rate @1.99% up to 84 months.

Tech A-Spec. Finance Rate @1.99% up to 84 months.

Location

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

32,408KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6211860
  • Stock #: P11683
  • VIN: 19UUB1F63KA800853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,408 KM

Vehicle Description

You won't want to miss this excellent value! It just arrived on our lot this past week! This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan still has less than 35,000 kilometers! Acura prioritized handling and performance with features such as: speed sensitive wipers, heated steering wheel, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

