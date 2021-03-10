Menu
2019 Acura TLX

12,132 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Nissan

905-417-7211

2019 Acura TLX

2019 Acura TLX

Elite

2019 Acura TLX

Elite

Location

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

905-417-7211

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

12,132KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6812678
  • Stock #: M215002B
  • VIN: 19UUB3F89KA800403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,132 KM

Vehicle Description

This Acura won't be on the lot long! The more time you spend in this vehicle, the more you'll appreciate the engineering that went into it. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
HVAC memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
10 Speakers
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats
19' Alloy Wheels
Premium audio system: ELS Studio
Blind spot: Blind Spot Information System warning
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium

Maple Nissan

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

