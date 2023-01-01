Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

80,566 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring | New Brakes | Apple Carplay, Android Auto

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring | New Brakes | Apple Carplay, Android Auto

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,566KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H94KH121379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12700
  • Mileage 80,566 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
2019 Honda CR-V