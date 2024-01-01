$23,588+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD | No Accidents | Local Vehicle
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M24062A
- Mileage 82,897 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power steering, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
Recent Arrival! 2019 Honda CR-V LX
1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVT AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
