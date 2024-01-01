Menu
Account
Sign In
Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acuras 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power steering, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Recent Arrival! 2019 Honda CR-V LX 1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVT AWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

2019 Honda CR-V

82,897 KM

Details Description

$23,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | No Accidents | Local Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD | No Accidents | Local Vehicle

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 11375828
  2. 11375828
Contact Seller

$23,588

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,897KM
VIN 2HKRW2H27KH109374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M24062A
  • Mileage 82,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 17" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation, Heated front seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Power steering, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

Recent Arrival! 2019 Honda CR-V LX
1.5L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV70 190hp CVT AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced Here | No Accidents for sale in Maple, ON
2021 Acura TLX A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced Here | No Accidents 65,472 KM $36,388 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX | Low KM | Dealer Maintained for sale in Maple, ON
2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX | Low KM | Dealer Maintained 62,333 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Acura MDX A-Spec | Like New | Low KM for sale in Maple, ON
2024 Acura MDX A-Spec | Like New | Low KM 14,784 KM $62,588 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,588

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

-

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V