2019 Honda Pilot
EX-L w/ Navi | All Dealership Service | Clean CARF
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
58,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9109591
- Stock #: P12318
- VIN: 5FNYF6H74KB505050
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,738 KM
