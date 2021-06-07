2019 Hyundai Tucson

+ taxes & licensing
905-417-7211
100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
905-417-7211
+ taxes & licensing
Don't miss this great Hyundai! Take control of this high-value modern machine! Hyundai prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: heated front and rear seats, an overhead console, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1