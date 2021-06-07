Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

23,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,987

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Nissan

905-417-7211

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

905-417-7211

  1. 7264838
  2. 7264838
  3. 7264838
  4. 7264838
  5. 7264838
  6. 7264838
  7. 7264838
  8. 7264838
  9. 7264838
  10. 7264838
Contact Seller

$23,987

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7264838
  • Stock #: M21M056A
  • VIN: KM8J3CA47KU875582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't miss this great Hyundai! Take control of this high-value modern machine! Hyundai prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: heated front and rear seats, an overhead console, and more. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 150 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Leather shift knob
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
3.648 Axle Ratio
Exterior parking camera rear
AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps)
Wheels: 17' x 7.0J Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Nissan

2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 43,837 KM
$23,598 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV...
 70,174 KM
$21,945 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano S...
 54,316 KM
$21,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Nissan

Maple Nissan

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Call Dealer

905-417-XXXX

(click to show)

905-417-7211

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory