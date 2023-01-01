$31,884+ tax & licensing
$31,884
+ taxes & licensing
Maple Nissan
905-417-7211
2019 Infiniti Q50
2019 Infiniti Q50
Location
Maple Nissan
100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
905-417-7211
$31,884
+ taxes & licensing
63,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10055091
- Stock #: M231038A
- VIN: JN1EV7AR3KM557271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Stone
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,708 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Leather Seating Surfaces
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Heated sport front bucket seats
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System
Emergency communication system: INFINITI Connection
Wheels: 19' x 8.5' Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Maple Nissan
100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1