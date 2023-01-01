Menu
2019 Infiniti Q50

63,708 KM

Details Features

$31,884

+ tax & licensing
Maple Nissan

905-417-7211

Location

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

905-417-7211

$31,884

+ taxes & licensing

63,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055091
  • Stock #: M231038A
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR3KM557271

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Stone
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,708 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Leather Seating Surfaces

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Heated sport front bucket seats
Radio: INFINITI InTouch Dual Display System
Emergency communication system: INFINITI Connection
Wheels: 19' x 8.5' Triple 5-Spoke Aluminum-Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

