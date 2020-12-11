2019 Nissan Murano

+ taxes & licensing
[ONE OWNER] [CLEAN CARFAX] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED] This vehicle is eligible for Nissan s Certified Pre-Owned Program. Intelligent AWD, 20'' Alloy Wheels, Intelligent Cruise Control, Navigation, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Heated Seats, Panoramic Moonroof, Push Start Ignition, Nissan Voice Recognition, Remote Starter, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Intelligent Around View Camera with Moving Object Detection, BOSE Audio, Motion Activated Liftgate, HomeLink System, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, Power Memory Seat, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights Taillight, CD Player, USB Ports, AUX Input, Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Roof rails, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Privacy Glass, and much more! Priced to bring you the BEST value! All Maple Nissan Pre-Owned Vehicles are backed by: Maple Nissan s In House 30 Days/2000Km Exchange Policy 30 Days/2000Km Comprehensive 90 Days/6000Km Powertrain Warranty Factory backed Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Warranty includes: 24 Hour Roadside Assistance for 72 Months/120,000Km 72 Months/120,000Km Limited Warranty 169-point inspection $0 Down Financing available. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available from as low as 2.39% on approved credit and select terms! All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned with Nissan OEM parts by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME! We will buy your car, even if you don't buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE MAPLE NISSAN FAMILY! Maple Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Maple Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontario's Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!
