2019 Nissan Rogue

Listing ID: 8495932

8495932 Stock #: M221036A

M221036A VIN: 5N1AT2MV9KC738499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,996 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Leather Appointed Seat Trim Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear Parking Sensors ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar 5.694 Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 9 SPEAKERS Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Garage door transmitter: HomeLink AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Blind spot warning Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats NissanConnect Services Powered By SiriusXM Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services 19' Aluminum Alloy Wheels NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps

