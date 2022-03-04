Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

58,996 KM

Details Description Features

$30,987

+ tax & licensing
$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Nissan

905-417-7211

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD Propilot Navi Blind Spot Apple Carplay 360

2019 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD Propilot Navi Blind Spot Apple Carplay 360

Location

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

905-417-7211

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

58,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8495932
  Stock #: M221036A
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV9KC738499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,996 KM

Vehicle Description

[CLEAN CARFAX] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED] This vehicle is eligible for Nissans Certified Pre-Owned Program. Intelligent AWD, 19 Alloys, ProPILOT Assist, Navigation, Nissan Voice Recognition, Intelligent Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking, Rear Sonar System, Lane Departure Warning with Intelligent Lane Intervention, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Motion Activated Liftgate, Rear Door Alert, Intelligent Around View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Automatic Headlights, Leather Seats, Power Memory Seat, Fog Lights, Remote Starter, BOSE Audio, HomeLink System, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, LED Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Taillights, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with LED Turn Signals, Roof Rails, Rear Privacy Glass, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Keyless Entry, CD Player, AUX Input, USB Port, and Much More! Priced to bring you the BEST value! All Maple Nissan Pre-Owned Vehicles are backed by: 30 Days/2000 Km Comprehensive 90 Days/6000 Km Powertrain Warranty Maple Nissans In House 7 Days/500 Km Exchange Policy Factory backed Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Warranty includes: 24 Hour Roadside Assistance for 72 Months/120,000Km 72 Months/120,000Km Limited Warranty 169-point inspection $0 Down Financing available. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available from as low as 2.39% on approved credit and select terms! All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned with Nissan OEM parts by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME! We will buy your car, even if you don't buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE MAPLE NISSAN FAMILY! Maple Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Maple Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontario's Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
5.694 Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Blind spot warning
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats
NissanConnect Services Powered By SiriusXM
Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services
19' Aluminum Alloy Wheels
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps

Back to Top

