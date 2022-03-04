$30,987+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD Propilot Navi Blind Spot Apple Carplay 360
- Listing ID: 8495932
- Stock #: M221036A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV9KC738499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,996 KM
Vehicle Description
[CLEAN CARFAX] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED] This vehicle is eligible for Nissans Certified Pre-Owned Program. Intelligent AWD, 19 Alloys, ProPILOT Assist, Navigation, Nissan Voice Recognition, Intelligent Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking, Rear Sonar System, Lane Departure Warning with Intelligent Lane Intervention, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Motion Activated Liftgate, Rear Door Alert, Intelligent Around View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Automatic Headlights, Leather Seats, Power Memory Seat, Fog Lights, Remote Starter, BOSE Audio, HomeLink System, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, LED Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Taillights, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with LED Turn Signals, Roof Rails, Rear Privacy Glass, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Keyless Entry, CD Player, AUX Input, USB Port, and Much More! Priced to bring you the BEST value! All Maple Nissan Pre-Owned Vehicles are backed by: 30 Days/2000 Km Comprehensive 90 Days/6000 Km Powertrain Warranty Maple Nissans In House 7 Days/500 Km Exchange Policy Factory backed Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Warranty includes: 24 Hour Roadside Assistance for 72 Months/120,000Km 72 Months/120,000Km Limited Warranty 169-point inspection $0 Down Financing available. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available from as low as 2.39% on approved credit and select terms! All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned with Nissan OEM parts by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME! We will buy your car, even if you don't buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE MAPLE NISSAN FAMILY! Maple Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Maple Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontario's Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!
Vehicle Features
