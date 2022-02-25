Menu
2019 RAM 1500

49,804 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST | New Brakes | Heated Steering Wheel

2019 RAM 1500

Classic ST | New Brakes | Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 8446737
  2. 8446737
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,804KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8446737
  • Stock #: P12126A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6KG731163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,804 KM

Vehicle Description

What are you waiting for? Check out this 2019! Boasting the latest technological features inside an attractive and versatile package! This model accommodates 6 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: variably intermittent wipers, air conditioning, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
