2019 RAM 1500
Classic ST | New Brakes | Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
- Listing ID: 8446737
- Stock #: P12126A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT6KG731163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,804 KM
Vehicle Description
What are you waiting for? Check out this 2019! Boasting the latest technological features inside an attractive and versatile package! This model accommodates 6 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: variably intermittent wipers, air conditioning, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, 4-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
