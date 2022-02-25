Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Toyota Sienna

46,284 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Sienna

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 8346120
  2. 8346120
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,284KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8346120
  • Stock #: R22056A
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC0KS971942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019! A safe vehicle to haul your most precious cargo! Top features include cruise control, a trip computer, heated door mirrors, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Acura

2019 Acura TLX Tech ...
 57,586 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX A-Spec
 48,752 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX ELITE
 32,195 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory