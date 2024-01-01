$37,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
R Manual
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oryx White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # I24041A
- Mileage 39,231 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, Bluetooth, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 9 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity, Brake assist, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Fender Premium Audio System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio: Discover Media w/Satellite Navigation, Remote CD player, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! 2019 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0 TSI 4Motion
4Motion 2.0L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 288hp 6-Speed Manual AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Maple Acura
