2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

77,763 KM

$CALL

Maple Acura

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4MOTION | Pano Moonroof | Clean CARFAX

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 4MOTION | Pano Moonroof | Clean CARFAX

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 9315910
  2. 9315910
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,763KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9315910
  • Stock #: R22114AA
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AXXKM131770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,763 KM

