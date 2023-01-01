Menu
2020 Acura ILX

31,532 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura ILX

2020 Acura ILX

Premium | Bought here, Serviced here | Moonroof

2020 Acura ILX

Premium | Bought here, Serviced here | Moonroof

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 10635738
  2. 10635738
Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

31,532KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10635738
  • Stock #: P12677
  • VIN: 19UDE2F72LA801094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12677
  • Mileage 31,532 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

