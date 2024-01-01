Menu
Account
Sign In
Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acuras 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Recent Arrival! 2020 Acura ILX Premium A-SPEC 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC 8-Speed Dual-Clutch FWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered. Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

2020 Acura ILX

54,857 KM

Details Description

$27,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Acura ILX

Premium A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced here

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Acura ILX

Premium A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced here

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Contact Seller
Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,857KM
VIN 19UDE2F84LA800831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12941
  • Mileage 54,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

Recent Arrival! 2020 Acura ILX Premium A-SPEC
2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC 8-Speed Dual-Clutch FWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2020 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec Sedan | Remote Start | Local Vehicle for sale in Maple, ON
2020 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec Sedan | Remote Start | Local Vehicle 74,900 KM $27,988 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Acura TSX Auto | Low KM | As Traded | No Accidents for sale in Maple, ON
2009 Acura TSX Auto | Low KM | As Traded | No Accidents 100,624 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 1991 Acura NSX 2dr Coupe Sport | Low KM | Up to Date Service for sale in Maple, ON
1991 Acura NSX 2dr Coupe Sport | Low KM | Up to Date Service 77,706 KM $129,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

-

Contact Seller
2020 Acura ILX