$27,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura ILX
Premium A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced here
2020 Acura ILX
Premium A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced here
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Acura Certified Pre-Owned
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12941
- Mileage 54,857 KM
Vehicle Description
Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! 2020 Acura ILX Premium A-SPEC
2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC 8-Speed Dual-Clutch FWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Acura
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maple Acura
Maple Acura
+ taxes & licensing
-