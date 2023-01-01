Menu
2020 Acura RDX

65,246 KM

Details Description

$40,588

+ tax & licensing
$40,588

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2020 Acura RDX

2020 Acura RDX

Elite | Pano Roof | No Accidents

2020 Acura RDX

Elite | Pano Roof | No Accidents

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$40,588

+ taxes & licensing

65,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10443051
  • Stock #: P12612
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H75LL804090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,246 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about the included Acura 4 years Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, ABS brakes, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, Outside temperature display, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

Recent Arrival! 2020 Acura RDX Elite SH-AWD
SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
