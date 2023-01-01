$40,588+ tax & licensing
Maple Acura
2020 Acura RDX
Elite | Pano Roof | No Accidents
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
65,246KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10443051
- Stock #: P12612
- VIN: 5J8TC2H75LL804090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,246 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2020 Acura RDX Elite SH-AWD
SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1