2020 Acura RDX

92,224 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Acura RDX

A-Spec | New Brakes | Heated Steering

2020 Acura RDX

A-Spec | New Brakes | Heated Steering

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

92,224KM
Used
VIN 5J8TC2H63LL806962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12734
  • Mileage 92,224 KM

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
2020 Acura RDX