Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12847
- Mileage 40,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 19" Aluminum-Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Delay-off headlights, Dual front side impact airbags, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.
Recent Arrival! 2020 Acura RDX Tech SH-AWD
SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD
Odometer is 28872 kilometers below market average!
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
