$34,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura RDX
A-Spec | Apple Carplay/Android Auto | Remote Start
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Acura Certified Pre-Owned
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12855
- Mileage 49,363 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 16 Speakers, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Premium audio system: ELS Studio 3D, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio Sys, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Traction control, Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy A-Spec Design.
Recent Arrival! 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec Package SH-AWD
SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD
Odometer is 30958 kilometers below market average!
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Maple Acura
