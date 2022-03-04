Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Acura RDX

33,869 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Contact Seller
2020 Acura RDX

2020 Acura RDX

A-Spec | 20" Alloy Wheels | Clean CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Acura RDX

A-Spec | 20" Alloy Wheels | Clean CARFAX

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 8497192
  2. 8497192
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

33,869KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8497192
  • Stock #: P12178
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H61LL802814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,869 KM

Vehicle Description

How about this great vehicle! From front to rear, this model exhibits grace and agility. Acura infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: speed sensitive wipers, front dual-zone air conditioning, and seat memory. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 200 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Maple Acura

2020 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 33,869 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-30 GS ...
 6,878 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2020 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 53,502 KM
$46,588 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory