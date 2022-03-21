2020 Acura RDX

$43,588 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 0 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8688968

8688968 Stock #: P12222

P12222 VIN: 5J8TC2H35LL800778

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 38,065 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.