2020 Acura RDX

38,065 KM

Details Description

$43,588

+ tax & licensing
$43,588

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

Tech | Clean CARFAX | Acura Watch Saftey

Location

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 8688968
  2. 8688968
38,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8688968
  • Stock #: P12222
  • VIN: 5J8TC2H35LL800778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,065 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, Lane Departure, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about the included Acura 4 years Tire and Rim warranty., AWD. Recent Arrival! 2020 Acura RDX Tech SH-AWD SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
