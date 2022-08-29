2020 Acura RDX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 1 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9315913

9315913 Stock #: P12365

P12365 VIN: 5J8TC2H9XLL806449

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Pearl

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,120 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.