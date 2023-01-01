Menu
2020 Acura TLX

25,310 KM

$37,588

+ tax & licensing
Tech A-Spec | Low KM | Acura Saftey Watch

Tech A-Spec | Low KM | Acura Saftey Watch

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

25,310KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10443054
  • Stock #: P12614
  • VIN: 19UUB3F62LA802252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about the included Acura 4 years Tire and Rim warranty., 10 Speakers, Driver vanity mirror, Heated door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control.

Recent Arrival! 2020 Acura TLX Tech A-Spec SH-AWD
SH-AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD

Odometer is 50454 kilometers below market average!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

