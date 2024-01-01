$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura TLX
Elite A-Spec | Surround Cam | Wireless Charging
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Used
73,977KM
VIN 19UUB3F82LA800163
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Performance Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12944
- Mileage 73,977 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
