$29,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Acura TLX
SH-AWD Tech A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced here
2020 Acura TLX
SH-AWD Tech A-Spec | Bought here, Serviced here
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Acura Certified Pre-Owned
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12999
- Mileage 64,202 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 10 Speakers, 19" Alloy Wheels, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Driver vanity mirror, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel.
Recent Arrival! 2020 Acura TLX Tech A Spec SH-AWD
SH-AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Acura
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maple Acura
Maple Acura
+ taxes & licensing
-