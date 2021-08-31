Menu
2020 Acura TLX

40,504 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2020 Acura TLX

2020 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec w/Red Leather

2020 Acura TLX

Tech A-Spec w/Red Leather

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

40,504KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7980744
  • Stock #: P12037
  • VIN: 19UUB3F60LA801133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Check out this 2020! From front to rear, this model exhibits grace and agility. This vehicle has achieved Certified Pre-Owned status, by passing Acura's comprehensive certification process, including a 150-point inspection! It includes power seats, heated front and rear seats, power door mirrors, and cruise control. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

