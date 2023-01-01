Menu
2020 Honda Accord

32,339 KM

Details Description

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2020 Honda Accord

2020 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0T | Two Sets of Tires and Rims | Clean CA

2020 Honda Accord

Sport 2.0T | Two Sets of Tires and Rims | Clean CA

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

32,339KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9832085
  • Stock #: I23022A
  • VIN: 1HGCV2F36LA800720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,339 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about the included Acura 4 years Tire and Rim warranty., Black Combi Lthr/Fabric, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Power steering, Radio: 452-Watt AM/FM Premium Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Traction control.

Recent Arrival! 2020 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T
I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged 10-Speed Automatic FWD

Odometer is 29069 kilometers below market average!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
Awards:
* ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards
Reviews:
* Owners rave about easy-to-use tech, powerful LED headlights, a ride that nicely balances comfort against responsive handling, and powertrains that are refined and rich with low-end torque response for more pleasing power delivery. Plenty of storage space for smaller items, and a nicely finished look and feel to many of the smaller on-board controls rounds out the package. Generous rear-seat legroom is also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
