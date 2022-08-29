Menu
2020 Honda Pilot

74,349 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Maple Acura

Touring | Clean CARFAX | Extended Warranty

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

74,349KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9012352
  • Stock #: P12292
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H60LB503028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,349 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
