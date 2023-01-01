$26,899+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
2020 Nissan Rogue
41,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10055094
- Stock #: M23R153A
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV3LC789370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # M23R153A
- Mileage 41,820 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.694 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seat
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Blind spot warning
AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats
Wheels: 17' Steel w/Full Covers
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
