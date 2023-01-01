2020 Nissan Rogue

$26,899 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 8 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,820 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Cloth Seat Trim Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering 5.694 Axle Ratio Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Mode Select Transmission AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Blind spot warning AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats Wheels: 17' Steel w/Full Covers NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

