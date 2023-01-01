Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

41,820 KM

$26,899

+ tax & licensing
41,820KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV3LC789370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  Mileage 41,820 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
5.694 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
4 Speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Blind spot warning
AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats
Wheels: 17' Steel w/Full Covers
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

