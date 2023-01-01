Menu
2020 Nissan Sentra

43,828 KM

Details

$21,934

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Sentra

2020 Nissan Sentra

Location

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

905-417-7211

$21,934

+ taxes & licensing

43,828KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB8CV5LY210630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASPEN WHITE TRICOAT
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # M241004A
  • Mileage 43,828 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Nissan Sentra