$29,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Acura ILX
Premium | Low KM | No Accidents
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Acura Certified Pre-Owned
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12868
- Mileage 27,365 KM
Vehicle Description
2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM Premium Audio System, Tilt steering wheel.
Recent Arrival! 2021 Acura ILX Premium Package
2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V i-VTEC 8-Speed Dual-Clutch FWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
