2021 Acura ILX
Premium | Low KM | No Accidents
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Acura Certified Pre-Owned
High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.
Used
29,673KM
VIN 19UDE2F79MA800431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12903
- Mileage 29,673 KM
2021 Acura ILX