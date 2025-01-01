Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Acura ILX

53,916 KM

Details

$27,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Acura ILX

Watch This Vehicle
13072027

2021 Acura ILX

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 13072027
  2. 13072027
  3. 13072027
Contact Seller

$27,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,916KM
VIN 19UDE2F76MA800340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P13124
  • Mileage 53,916 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2021 Acura ILX for sale in Maple, ON
2021 Acura ILX 53,916 KM $27,488 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Edge for sale in Maple, ON
2024 Ford Edge 34,692 KM $39,888 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Acura RDX for sale in Maple, ON
2023 Acura RDX 38,154 KM $48,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Maple Acura

-

2021 Acura ILX