Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acuras 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 12 Speakers, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Premium audio system: ELS Studio, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 19" Aluminum-Alloy Elite Design. Recent Arrival! 2021 Acura RDX Elite SH-AWD SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

2021 Acura RDX

74,420 KM

Details Description

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
2021 Acura RDX

Elite | Bought here, Serviced here | Pano Roof

2021 Acura RDX

Elite | Bought here, Serviced here | Pano Roof

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,420KM
VIN 5J8TC2H72ML801584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12835
  • Mileage 74,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., AWD, 12 Speakers, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Premium audio system: ELS Studio, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 19" Aluminum-Alloy Elite Design.

Recent Arrival! 2021 Acura RDX Elite SH-AWD
SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2021 Acura RDX