2021 Acura RDX
Elite | Acura Watch Safety | Pano Roof
2021 Acura RDX
Elite | Acura Watch Safety | Pano Roof
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Used
45,134KM
VIN 5J8TC2H79ML801579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P12932
- Mileage 45,134 KM
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Maple Acura
2021 Acura RDX