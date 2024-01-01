Menu
2021 Acura RDX

45,134 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available

Elite | Acura Watch Safety | Pano Roof

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Used
45,134KM
VIN 5J8TC2H79ML801579

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12932
  • Mileage 45,134 KM

2021 Acura RDX