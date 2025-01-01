$38,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Acura RDX
A-Spec | Low KM | 7 Year Warranty
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Acura Certified Pre-Owned
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P13036
- Mileage 21,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., AWD, 16 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Delay-off headlights, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 20" Aluminum-Alloy A-Spec Design.
Recent Arrival! 2021 Acura RDX A-Spec Package SH-AWD
SH-AWD 2.0L 16V DOHC 10-Speed Automatic AWD
** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.
