$35,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Acura RDX
2021 Acura RDX
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$35,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,798KM
VIN 5J8TC2H99ML806069
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Majestic Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,798 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Acura
2022 Lexus IS 300 44,841 KM $44,888 + tax & lic
2024 Acura MDX 50,592 KM $55,588 + tax & lic
2016 Acura RDX 189,654 KM $17,588 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Maple Acura
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$35,888
+ taxes & licensing
Maple Acura
-
2021 Acura RDX