Menu
Account
Sign In
Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about the included Acura 4 years Tire and Rim warranty., 17 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver vanity mirror, Front anti-roll bar, Heated steering wheel, Power moonroof, Radio: ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System, Rear reading lights, Spoiler. Recent Arrival! 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD SH-AWD I4 10-Speed Automatic AWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

2021 Acura TLX

56,641 KM

Details Description

$40,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Acura TLX

Sh-Awd

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Acura TLX

Sh-Awd

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 10737251
  2. 10737251
Contact Seller
Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$40,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
56,641KM
Used
VIN 19UUB6F51MA800955

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,641 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about the included Acura 4 years Tire and Rim warranty., 17 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver vanity mirror, Front anti-roll bar, Heated steering wheel, Power moonroof, Radio: ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System, Rear reading lights, Spoiler.

Recent Arrival! 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD
SH-AWD I4 10-Speed Automatic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD for sale in Maple, ON
2019 Acura RDX SH-AWD 75,921 KM $34,588 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | 4WD | You Certify, You Save! for sale in Maple, ON
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | 4WD | You Certify, You Save! 261,899 KM $5,989 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi A4 Komfort Plus | Quattro | You Certify, You Save for sale in Maple, ON
2016 Audi A4 Komfort Plus | Quattro | You Certify, You Save 162,163 KM $14,589 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,988

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

-

Contact Seller
2021 Acura TLX