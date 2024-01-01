Menu
Account
Sign In
Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acuras 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake assist, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Power moonroof, Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer. Recent Arrival! 2021 Acura TLX Tech SH-AWD SH-AWD I4 10-Speed Automatic AWD ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

2021 Acura TLX

32,336 KM

Details Description

$35,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Acura TLX

Tech | Bought here, Serviced here | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Acura TLX

Tech | Bought here, Serviced here | Low KM

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

  1. 11299160
  2. 11299160
Contact Seller

$35,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
32,336KM
Used
VIN 19UUB6F43MA801726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fathomless Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12822
  • Mileage 32,336 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, 30 Day 1,000km safety related and 90 Day 5,000 km engine and transmission warranty, ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake assist, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated front seats, HVAC memory, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Power moonroof, Radio: ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer.

Recent Arrival! 2021 Acura TLX Tech SH-AWD
SH-AWD I4 10-Speed Automatic AWD


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Maple Acura

Used 2017 Acura RDX Tech | Bought here, Serviced here | Remote Start for sale in Maple, ON
2017 Acura RDX Tech | Bought here, Serviced here | Remote Start 130,091 KM $22,588 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Acura RDX A-Spec | Low KM | Apple Carplay, Android Auto for sale in Maple, ON
2021 Acura RDX A-Spec | Low KM | Apple Carplay, Android Auto 29,985 KM $40,498 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Acura RDX A-Spec | New Brakes | 7 year, 160,000KM Warranty for sale in Maple, ON
2021 Acura RDX A-Spec | New Brakes | 7 year, 160,000KM Warranty 109,644 KM $33,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Maple Acura

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,989

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

-

Contact Seller
2021 Acura TLX