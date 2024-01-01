Menu
Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acuras 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 17 Speakers, 19" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio: ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Ultrasuede/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Ventilated front seats. Recent Arrival! 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD SH-AWD I4 10-Speed Automatic AWD Odometer is 9892 kilometers below market average! ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

2021 Acura TLX

47,561 KM

Details Description

$35,588

+ tax & licensing
2021 Acura TLX

A-Spec | 7 Year Warranty | Apple Carplay

2021 Acura TLX

A-Spec | 7 Year Warranty | Apple Carplay

Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

$35,588

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,561KM
VIN 19UUB6F54MA802389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # P12876
  • Mileage 47,561 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, 2-ways remote starter, Bluetooth, Bought here Serviced here, Remote Start, Lane Departure, Market Value Pricing, Not a Rental, Local Trade, Acura Certified Vehicles come with an Acura 7 yrs / 160,000 km Certified Warranty., ** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied., Ask us about including Acura's 40 month Tire and Rim warranty., 17 Speakers, 19" Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Emergency communication system: AcuraLink, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Leather steering wheel, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio: ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System, Rear reading lights, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Ultrasuede/Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Ventilated front seats.

Recent Arrival! 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec SH-AWD
SH-AWD I4 10-Speed Automatic AWD

Odometer is 9892 kilometers below market average!


** All vehicles are all in priced, No additional fees are applied. Buying an used vehicle from Maple Acura is always a safe investment. We know you want to be confident in your choice and we want you to be fully satisfied. Thats why ALL our used vehicles come with our limited warranty peace of mind package included in the price. No questions, no discussion - 30 days or 1,000 km safety related warranty 90 days or 5,000 kilometre powertrain coverage. From the day you pick up your new car you can rest assured that we have you covered.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Acura

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$35,588

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Acura

2021 Acura TLX