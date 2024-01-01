$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Acura TLX
2021 Acura TLX Elite| Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats
2021 Acura TLX
2021 Acura TLX Elite| Apple CarPlay | Heated Seats
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,487KM
VIN 19UUB6F92MA801891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P13000
- Mileage 42,487 KM
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
2021 Acura TLX