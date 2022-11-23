Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

32,644 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Nissan

905-417-7211

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Rogue

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

905-417-7211

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

32,644KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9412906
  • Stock #: M23R062A
  • VIN: 5N1AT3BB7MC726563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,644 KM

Vehicle Description

This Nissan won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! With fewer than 35,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle excels in its class, and is equipped to provide comfort, safety and style. Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: a trip computer, front dual-zone air conditioning, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
5.604 Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto high-beam headlights
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers
18' Aluminum Alloy Wheels
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Blind spot: Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) active

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Maple Nissan

Maple Nissan

100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

