$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-417-7211
2021 Nissan Rogue
Location
Maple Nissan
100 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
905-417-7211
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9412906
- Stock #: M23R062A
- VIN: 5N1AT3BB7MC726563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,644 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan won't be on the lot long! It just arrived on our lot this past week! With fewer than 35,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle excels in its class, and is equipped to provide comfort, safety and style. Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: a trip computer, front dual-zone air conditioning, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.