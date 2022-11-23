2021 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 6 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9412906

9412906 Stock #: M23R062A

M23R062A VIN: 5N1AT3BB7MC726563

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,644 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Cloth Seat Trim Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Heated Front Bucket Seats Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar 5.604 Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only Speed-Sensitive Wipers AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers 18' Aluminum Alloy Wheels NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Blind spot: Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) active

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.