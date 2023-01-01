$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus | No Accidents | Local Vehicle
2021 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus | No Accidents | Local Vehicle
Location
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
80,350KM
Used
VIN 5YJ3E1EA4MF918718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Multi-Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,350 KM
Maple Acura
111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1
2021 Tesla Model 3