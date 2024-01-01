Menu
2022 Acura RDX

41,136 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Maple Acura

111 Auto Vaughan Dr, Maple, ON L6A 4A1

Acura Certified Pre-Owned

High performance meets first-class luxury and comfort. That's always been the Acura standard - and Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles are no exception. With an Acura Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle you're getting access to an exclusive selection of vehicles. Each of which has been carefully scrutinized and maintained to ensure it meets Acura's highest measures of performance, reliability, safety and value.

Used
41,136KM
VIN 5J8TC2H6XNL801356

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Performance Red Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12933
  • Mileage 41,136 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

